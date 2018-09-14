Girls clinch pre-medical group’s top positions in HSSC exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BEIK) on Thursday announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part II annual examinations 2018 of the pre-medical and medical technology groups.

According to the results of the pre-medical group, the top three positions were secured by girls while only one male candidate succeeded in placing his name among the top six position holders in the same lot.

The students of PECHS Government College for Women, Karachi, secured the top two positions in the examination of pre-medical group part II. Husna Adil, daughter of Adil Khan, bagged 993 marks out of 1,100 and stood first.

However, Zehra Anas, a student of the PECHS Government College for Women, and Khadija Ashraf, a student of the Usman Public School Campus I, both got 988 marks out of 1,100 in the pre-medical part II annual examination. Amna Saeed, a student of Bahria College Karachi, secured third position. She obtained 987 marks.

For the pre-medical part II examination 2018, around 23,355 registered. Out f them, 22,930 appeared in the assessment process. However, 12,362 candidates were declared successful. The overall passing percentage of the candidates remained 53.9.

Moreover, 1,451 candidates cleared their exams with Grade A-1, 3,119 got A Grade, 3,378 bagged Grade B and the rest of the candidates passed their exam in C, D and grade E grades. In the category of medical technology, only nine candidates attempted their annual examinations. Of them, five candidates cleared examinations and the rest were declared fail.

The board officials have informed the students that the board reserved the rights of rectifying errors and omissions in the results anytime on the basis of the original record. However, every care has been taken up to ensure that the result is accurate. They added that the board however does not hold itself responsible for any omission or mistake in the results.

They further said that marks certificates for the examinations would be issued to the respective institutions within two weeks, but all those candidates whose results had been withheld for want of correct information were advised to resolve discrepancies immediately to enable the office to declare their results.

There were also two cases of unfair means reported during the examination process. A judicious procedure was observed to decide the cases. Therefore, their results have been withheld by the board until the final decision.