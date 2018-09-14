Deutsche Bank weighs overhaul

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank is considering an overhaul to loosen the bond between its retail and investment banks, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, a move that could make it easier to merge some or all of the group with rivals.

The German lender is examining creating a holding company structure, a step that would give it more flexibility to strike merger deals, as it seeks to regain its footing following years of heavy losses and multi-billion-dollar penalties.

The possibility is likely to be discussed at a meeting of management later this week in Hamburg, other people familiar with the matter said, as the bank´s new chief executive, Christian Sewing, sets a new course for the struggling lender.

"I gravitate to the holding structure," said one of the people with direct knowledge of the debate.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The structure, which would act as an umbrella over separate entities including its investment and retail banks, would see Deutsche following the example of U.S. rivals.