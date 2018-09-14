Resisting reforms, rent-seekers continue to rig the trade game

Comment

LAHORE: Reforms, the world over, are fruitful when businessmen own them wholeheartedly and suggest loopholes that impede the implementation of economic reforms. Indian reforms for instance were led by their private sector.

Private sector in Pakistan is generally allergic to reforms, transparency and fair practices. They are afraid the genuine reforms would open up opportunities for all citizens of the country and they would face fierce competition.

They want that status quo should be maintained. The importers are against smugglers and the domestic manufacturers complain that unethical imports are booting them out of the domestic markets.

The economy needs a dedicated private sector in which traders refuse to buy smuggled goods; in which shopkeepers buy every item on receipt and give their customers the receipt for every item they sell and keep the counterfoil for accounting purposes. This would resolve almost all problems relating to smuggling, under-invoicing and filing of production.

The businesses would welcome audits and raids because they had nothing to hide. In neighbouring India the income tax departments are authorised to even raid the residences.

The businessmen dare not indulge in under-filing or non-filing. The trade associations blacklist the members, who are found involved in malpractices.

Documentation and transparency is good for the overall economy. Secrecy and bypassing rules breeds corruption and is poison to the economy. The majority of the businesses that are involved in wrongdoing do not have the idea that this is ruining their future and growth.

They cannot scale up their businesses and remain hostage to the rent-seekers. Since almost all of them, in any sector, are involved in similar corrupt practices and pay the same illegal rent, the cost of products or services they deal in remains the same.

They then compete with each other and operate on thin margins in the open market just as they would have competed had everyone operated fairly and cleanly. They are being fooled by the rent-seekers, who are the actual beneficiaries of this practice. The web of corruption is so tight that any businessman, who tries to get out of it, is left ruined. The revolt should be collective.

Dr Mehboobul Haq, who was a renowned game theorist, economist and an international development theorist, first pointed out the concentration of wealth in few families in Pakistan during the sixties.

He identified 21 families where most of the wealth was concentrated.

That was the first sign that Pakistan was becoming an elitist economy. Most of those 21 families have gone into oblivion.

Most of them however were genuine businessmen involved in manufacturing and trade. Now the first 21 wealthiest persons in the country would predominately be smugglers, capital market players, traders, and a few manufacturers that are also in trade and stocks.

Businessmen are in a kind of war to put each other out of business. Smugglers desire to control the entire market, while importers want to eliminate not only smugglers but the domestic manufacturers as well. The domestic manufacturers raise their voice against smugglers and traders accusing them of marginalising them through unfair means. Some manufacturers however make noise to hide their inefficiencies as well. The remedy lies in adherence to rule of law. The trade has to be transparent and fair.

All goods should be imported on actual value and the government duties should be paid as required by law. The domestic industries could enjoy protection of up to 5 percent on imports and no more. They should improve efficiencies and go into exports. Why is it that only protected sectors in Pakistan are in exports? Soap, toothpaste, shampoos, and other daily use items are being produced in the country for over six decades but without any exports.

In fact now imported soaps, toothpastes, and shampoos have flooded the market. We are importing bicycles from India and China while our industry has almost folded. There is something wrong in our trade and commerce. We have almost a captive market of 200 million Pakistanis in daily use items and still we could not explore even small markets in Africa and some Asian countries. These fast moving goods companies are minting money in our market but are not prepared to spare resources for export promotion.