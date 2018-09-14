Copper rallies

Beijing : Shanghai copper prices rose sharply to a near two-week high on Thursday after a U.S. official said Washington had invited Beijing to restart talks aimed at resolving the trade dispute.

The United States and China have so far imposed tariffs on $50 billion of each other´s goods in a spat that has left the market fearing demand for industrial metals will weaken.

However, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Wednesday said U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had sent an invitation to senior Chinese officials, even as Washington prepares to further escalate the trade row with tariffs on another $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

In a note, ANZ described a jump in the London Metal Exchange (LME) nonferrous complex reacting to the news on Wednesday as a "broad relief rally."