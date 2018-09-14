Cotton declines

Karachi : Active trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rate decreased Rs100/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association decreased the official spot rate to Rs8,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,788/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs8,360/maund and Rs8,959/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said spot rates decreased in the market, as supply increased.

Karachi cotton market recorded 24 transactions of around 23,000 bales at the price of Rs8,175/maund to Rs8,500/maund. Deals were reported from Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Mirpurkhas, Khipro, Daur, Sakrand, Nawabshah, Rohri, Khairpur, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Chichawatni, Vehari, Haroonabad, Burewala, Sahiwal and a few other stations.