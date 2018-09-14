Rupee firm

The rupee ended flat on Thursday due to comfortable supply of the greenback in the interbank currency market, dealers said.

The rupee settled at 124.24 against the greenback, unchanged from Wednesday’s close.

A flat dollar demand from importers supported the rupee hold its firmness, dealers said. This trend tends to continue next week.

In the open market, the local currency fell against the dollar. It closed at 125.70 to the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 125.50. Analysts see some catalysts that could lead to a range-bound pattern in the rupee such as low importers demand for the dollar and expectations of increased capital inflows.