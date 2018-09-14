Stocks rebound 1.30pc as investors bag bargains

Stocks rallied on Thursday gaining 1.30 percent as a cumulative correction of over 1200 points during seven out of eight last sessions gave major players a good cushion to place fresh bets with hopes that economic decision-making may spin into action soon, dealers said.

Topline Securities in its daily market review said the stocks rebounded as the long-awaited cabinet meeting resumed today to take decisions on measures to narrow current account deficit and reverse the reduction in income tax implemented by the previous government (though no major decision has come out as yet).

“... the market turned positive with expectations of remedial measures on the external front. To note, market has gained 500+ points for the first time after Jul 30, 2018,” the brokerage said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks closed bullish post major earning announcements at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on investor interest in cement, oil and steel shares after China’s reaffirmation to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) commitments.

“Upbeat financial results in auto sector, higher global crude oil prices, reports of a rise in local urea prices and strong data on cement and fertiliser sales for August 2018 played a catalyst role in bullish close,” Mehanti said.

The PSX benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 1.30 percent or 527.87 points to close at 41,049.91 points, while its KSE-30 shares index jumped 1.40 percent or 278.77 points to end at 20,135.86 points. Of 380 active scrips, 259 moved up, 99 retreated, and 22 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 148.992 billion shares compared with a turnover of 136.979 billion shares in the previous session.

Faisal Shaji, a strategist at Standard Capital, said the market rebounded after continuously sliding since the last week of August. “Punters and big investors started buying giving a positive signal to the new government,” Shaji said. He added that participants expect slashing down all-important Capital Gains Tax that is hurting investment climate in the revised FY2019 budget.

"Some other measures including an increase in import duty on various sectors to help listed entities are also in the offing. Market players are also expected to meet the Prime Minister on his visit to Karachi,” Shaji said.

Analysts said currently the banking and cement stocks were undervalued. An analyst was of the view that nothing had changed and ground realities were the same. “It is only because of technical factors the index has scored fresh gains under the lead of fertiliser, cement, auto, and banking shares,” the analyst added.

The highest gainers were Colgate Palmolive, up Rs98.00 to close at Rs2598.00/share, and Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs84.61 to finish at Rs2360.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Indus Motor Company, down Rs12.36 to close at Rs1456.84/share, and Sanofi-Aventis, down Rs11.58 to close at Rs958.42/share.

TRG Pakistan Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 5.947 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.46 to close at Rs29.65/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Maple Leaf, recording a turnover of 21.932 million shares. The scrip lost Rs0.12 to end at Rs51.06/share.