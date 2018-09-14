Dollar strengthens

LONDON: The dollar drifted higher against a basket of its rivals on Thursday, above a two-week low plumbed in the previous session, as investors moved to the sidelines before a trio of central bank policy decisions.

While overnight headlines that Washington was seeking a new round of trade talks with Beijing boosted risk appetite, major currencies were hovering in tiny ranges with only the Japanese yen leading losers against the greenback.

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 94.93, rising from a end-August low of 94.73 hit in the previous session.

The euro and the pound held steady ahead of policy decisions by the European Central Bank and the Bank of England later in the day.

"The eurozone economy is doing fine and inflation is printing at or around target - but the immediate concern for us is that Italy continues to make headlines, as does Brexit, and trade," said Dean Turner, economist at UBS Wealth Management.

The ECB is all but certain to keep policy unaltered on Thursday, making only nuanced changes to its guidance to stay on course to end bond purchases this year and raise interest rates next autumn.