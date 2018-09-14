Forex reserves fall to $16.069bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell 1.83 percent to $16.069 billion as of September 7, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves stood at $16.369 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan amounted to $9.624 billion, down $261 million, compared with the preceding week.

The decline in the foreign exchange reserves is due to the external debt servicing and other official payments.

The foreign currency reserves of commercial banks fell to $6.445 billion against $6.484 billion, last week, it added.