KPOGCL awarded exploration licence for Lakki Block

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday executed Petroleum Concession Agreement (PCA) and Exploration Licence (EL) over Lakki Block No3270-9 (Lakki) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL).

The Lakki Exploration Licence and Petroleum Concession Agreement was signed by Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary Petroleum Division, Qazi Mohammad Saleem Siddiqui, Director General Petroleum Concessions and Raziuddin, Chief Executive Officer of KPOGCL.

KPOGCL is a provincial holding company of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is engaged in exploration and production activities in the country for the last few years. Lakki Block is the first being granted to KPOGCL as an operator.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan while speaking on the occasion said that execution of the exploration agreement will not only attract new investment in petroleum sector but also bridge the gap between energy demand and supply. He appreciated the efforts of Directorate General Petroleum Concessions and added that it would be fruitful for the country in the form of additional hydrocarbon reserves during next few years.

Lakki Block is located in districts, Lakki Marwat, Karak and Bannu. The total area of aforesaid block is 1269.93 Sq Km and minimum firm financial commitment is $7.7 million. Apart from minimum firm financial commitment, company is obligated to spend a minimum of $30,000 per year in Lakki Block on social welfare schemes.