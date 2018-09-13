Sharifs’ plight discussed on Tajikistan Day ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The guests on 27th anniversary of the Independence Day of Tajikistan had extensive discussion about the political situation prevailing in Pakistan as they kept on discussing plight of Sharif family and demise of former first lady Begum Kulsum Nawaz.

Host Ambassador Sherali S Jononov, in his brief speech, reminded that his country enjoys best ties with Pakistan and the brotherly countries are striving to expand their cooperation in various fields further.

He reminded that the amount of goodwill for Pakistan in Tajikistan is enormous. He recalled that Pakistan and Tajikistan are engaged in two-way trade, but the scope of its expansion is available.

Ambassador Sherali, who fondly recites verses of Alama Iqbal, is considered among the popular envoys posted in Islamabad. He has worked hard for enhancing the relations of the two countries on various counts, including people-to-people ties.

Tajikistani girls presented popular songs of Tajikistan and Pakistan in their melodious voices. They were generously admired by the guests. The backdrop of the podium was tastefully decorated with the huge colourful picture of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The guests were worried that the PTI government has failed in making take off and couldn’t create any positive impression on the people of the country thorough any of its acts. They were critical of slated new budget proposals for the mini-budget and said that the government shouldn’t increase the prices of essential commodities if it cannot reduce them. Tajikistan embassy also displayed its products on the occasion. Federal minister Sh. Rashid Ahmad was the chief guest in reception who also spoke briefly in English.