Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sharifs’ plight discussed on Tajikistan Day ceremony

ISLAMABAD: The guests on 27th anniversary of the Independence Day of Tajikistan had extensive discussion about the political situation prevailing in Pakistan as they kept on discussing plight of Sharif family and demise of former first lady Begum Kulsum Nawaz.

Host Ambassador Sherali S Jononov, in his brief speech, reminded that his country enjoys best ties with Pakistan and the brotherly countries are striving to expand their cooperation in various fields further.

He reminded that the amount of goodwill for Pakistan in Tajikistan is enormous. He recalled that Pakistan and Tajikistan are engaged in two-way trade, but the scope of its expansion is available.

Ambassador Sherali, who fondly recites verses of Alama Iqbal, is considered among the popular envoys posted in Islamabad. He has worked hard for enhancing the relations of the two countries on various counts, including people-to-people ties.

Tajikistani girls presented popular songs of Tajikistan and Pakistan in their melodious voices. They were generously admired by the guests. The backdrop of the podium was tastefully decorated with the huge colourful picture of Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The guests were worried that the PTI government has failed in making take off and couldn’t create any positive impression on the people of the country thorough any of its acts. They were critical of slated new budget proposals for the mini-budget and said that the government shouldn’t increase the prices of essential commodities if it cannot reduce them. Tajikistan embassy also displayed its products on the occasion. Federal minister Sh. Rashid Ahmad was the chief guest in reception who also spoke briefly in English.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari