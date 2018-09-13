Young man drowns in Swat River

CHAKDARRA: A teenager on Wednesday drowned in Swat River. Akbar Ali, an 18-year-old from Amirabad village, was swimming in the river when he was swept away by high-speed currents. Rescuers and local people were unable to locate his body even 24 hours after the incident.

In another incident, three labourers were injured in Ouch neighbourhood of Adenzai area when a gas pipeline exploded during its testing by technicians. Khan Zameen, Moeen Khan and Tahir Khan were shifted to a hospital where medics declared their condition stable.