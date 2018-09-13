DRC settles 90 cases in Oghi

MANSEHRA: The Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) has settled 90 percent of the case during the first year of its launching in Oghi tehsil.

“We have received a total of 166 complaints since the inception of this statutory entity in July last year and could settle 148 of them bringing a major relief to people in tehsil,” Qazi Khalid, the general secretary of the statutory body, told reporters on Wednesday. Khalid, who released the annual report of DRC Oghi, said that settling disputes out-of-court was the need of the hours. “The DRC reduce cases burden on courts and if we could manage this system more effectively in future, we could further address such disputes and pass on relief to people,” he added.