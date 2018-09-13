Death of elder in Kurram prison protested

PARACHINAR: A large number of people belonging to Para Chamkani tribes on Wednesday staged a protest against the death of an elder in the prison in Sadda and demanded action against the officials responsible for that.

A former senator Rashid Ahmad Khan and elders told reporters that a dispute had been running between the Khanikhel and Gandow tribes over the lease of mines since long.

He said the local administration arrested several elders from both the tribes and sent them to prison in Sadda when the situation got tense between the warring tribes.

One of the elders identified as Haji Gulbat Chamkani from the Para Chamkani tribes died because of cardiac arrest on Wednesday during incarceration.

This enraged people of the tribes, who took the body from the Sadda prison and then went to Parachinar in a rally.

The protesting residents placed the body in front of the deputy commissioner office and chanted slogans against the administration.

The elders said that Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR) had been abolished long ago but the administration was still arresting people and putting them into prisons without any reason.

The protesters demanded action against DC Kurram, tehsildar and subedar major of the of the Khassadar force.

The protesters dispersed peacefully after the 73 Brigade Commander Brigadier Akhtar Aleem told them that tehsildar and subedar major of the Khassadar force had already been suspended.

He assured the protesters that a legal action would be taken against the officials who were found errant.