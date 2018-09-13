Transporters ask govt to take action against private bus terminal

PESHAWAR: The transporters on Wednesday asked the government to take action against the private bus terminals outside the General Bus Stand and Peshawar Bus Terminal.

Public Transport Owners Association president Khan Zaman Afridi, Muttahida Transport Owners Association president Noor Muhammad and Shaheen Transport Owners representative Sahib Shah Yousafzai held a meeting at the General Bus Stand here.

The participants of the meeting announced to launch a wheel-jam strike from September 18 if the issue was not resolved. They said that they were paying a scheduled fee to the district government and Transport Department but the government could not provide the proper facilities.

The transporters alleged that the private bus terminals were operating after getting no-objection certificates from the district government and Transport Department that was causing huge financial loss to the transporters who have been paying regular taxes. They warned of observing a wheel-jam strike if the issue was not resolved till September 18.