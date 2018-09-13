ATH launches cleanliness, tree plantation campaign

ABBOTTABAD: The Medical Teaching Institution Ayub Teaching Hospital launched Cleanliness, Tree Plantation and Positive Attitude and Behaviour campaign.

Member of Board of Governors Ayaz Khan Jadoon initiated the campaign by cutting the ribbon at the inauguration ceremony held in the hospital. He was accompanied by Medical Director Dr Raza Muhammad Khan, Hospital Director Dr Khiyal Afridi and Nursing Director Brig Qamar Sultana.

A number of doctors, nurses, paramedical and administrative staff was present on the occasion.

Media Manager Amber Javed told the media that cleanliness at the hospital was not up to the mark due to various reasons, particularly lack of sanitary staff and equipment. “We have started a 450-bed Mother and Child healthcare Centre through our existing resources and facing problems due to the shortage of staff. Our staff is over-burdened so we get complaints about the attitude and behaviour of the staff as well. This one-week campaign has been initiated to solve these problems,” she pointed out.

A walk was organized to highlight these issues and seminars and workshops would be held for the employees, who will go from ward to ward to talk about the importance of cleanliness and good manners. A number of banners and posters have been displayed at the hospital.

Meanwhile, a campaign to plant 1,000 trees would be launched as part of the Prime Minister’s 10 Billion Tree initiative. Ayub Teaching Hospital is the largest hospital in the area catering to more than 8,000 patients of Hazara division and its adjoining areas in a day. Around 13,000 to 15,000 people visit the facility every day.