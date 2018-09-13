Foreign currency seized at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Khassadar force personnel foiled a bid to smuggle foreign currency to Afghanistan and arrested two persons at Torkham border, officials said on Wednesday.

Shakeel Burki, an official at the passport office, told media that they had received a tip-off that a truck would be used to smuggle foreign currency to Afghanistan. He said they stopped a truck (KBL-78159) at Torkham border. He said the truck was loaded with fresh fruits and was on the way to Afghanistan from Peshawar.

The official said during the search they recovered 746335 Saudi riyals concealed in lemons crates.