Sacked Awkum employees say being implicated in false case

PESHAWAR: Condemning recent attack on the personal secretary of vice-chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum), the sacked employees on Wednesday urged the authorities not to implicate them in the case.

Addressing a press conference, the sacked employees said they were being harassed and arrested after the attack. “The police officials in Charsadda say that they will arrest the sacked employees in the case about the attack as the police are being pressured to do so,” said one of the sacked employees. They claimed they had been appointed after proper tests and interviews after an advertisement for vacancies was published in September 2015. However, around 272 employees of the university were dismissed from service in 2018. They termed the dismissal unfair.