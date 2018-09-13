Civil service reforms task force to meet tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Dr Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, on Wednesday said the federal government would soon start working on drawing up its planned civil service reforms and a roadmap for their implementation, in consultation with the provinces.

The Task Force on Civil Service Reforms, constituted by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is scheduled to hold its first meeting on Friday (tomorrow) to kick-start the consultative process.

“We have convened the maiden session of the Task Force on Civil Service Reforms on September 14 (Friday) to hold consultations with all members, so as to finalise the plan to reform the bureaucracy,” Ishrat told The News.

He said the planned civil service reforms directly involved the provincial governments. Taking them into confidence, the task force would build a consensus on the desired objectives.

Previous governments have also attempted to reform the bureaucracy by forming such dedicated committees which, more often than not, involved Dr Ishrat Hussain. The recommendations of these committees were never implemented.