Kulsoom’s funeral prayers tomorrow

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz is scheduled to be held at 5:00pm on Friday (tomorrow) at Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra, while those seeking to condole with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be able to meet him between 4:00pm to 6:00pm Thursday (today).

Meanwhile, the Punjab government decided to extend the parole granted to Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Safdar and son-in-law Capt (R) Safdar by five days.

According to a Home Department official, if Begum Kulsoom's funeral is delayed for any reason, the parole would be further extended, which otherwise expires on Saturday. Moreover, the Jati Umra residence of former prime minister is not declared sub-jail.

Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar were initially released for 12 hours after Begum Kulsoom passed away Tuesday at a London hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar said Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar were in police custody and they would abide by the rules of parole.

Earlier, the Punjab Home Department granted the parole under order number SO (MP) 20-2/2018, stating, “In pursuance of Rule 545-B of Pakistan Prison Rules 1978, permission is hereby granted in favour of prisoner Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif S/o Muhammad Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, presently confined in Central Prison Rawalpindi to attend the funeral prayer of his wife late Begum Kalsoom Nawaz at Jati Umra, Raiwind, Lahore.”

The order however gave parole for 12 hours only, excluding travelling time to and from the destination, while restricting any movement other than the specified location of Jati Umra.

Just hours after Begum Kalsoom’s demise on Tuesday, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif accompanied by his sons had flown from Lahore to Rawalpindi and went straight to the Adiala Jail to meet his elder brother and niece. He had also discussed shifting Begum Kalsoom’s body and their release on parole for her burial, as the meeting continued for over four hours.

During the meeting, Nawaz refused to ask the government for any clemency in the form of a parole request or anything else. Maryam also backed her father’s stance. However, Shahbaz tried to convince him and had to sign the request himself for five-day parole after Nawaz’ refusal.

Later, Shahbaz accompanied Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar on the flight to Lahore as they reached the Jati Umra residence late Tuesday night. However, they were confined to their rooms. PML-N leaders including Javed Hashimi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Tehmina Daultana, Asif Kirmani, Saad Rafique, Imran Nazir, Rana Sanaullah and Amir Muqam arrived at Jati Umra and were present there most of the day.

The Punjab DIG Security and the DCO Lahore visited and checked arrangements for funeral prayers in the presence of Salman Shahbaz, Pervaiz Malik and Khawaja Imran Nazeer.

Talking to the media, Hamza Shahbaz and other PML-N leaders paid rich tributes to late Begum Kalsoom.

Meanwhile, Nawaz did not meet the visitors during the day and mostly remained confined to his room because of deteriorating health, family sources told Geo News. However, Maryam met those who visited Jati Umra to offer condolences.

On the other hand, Shahbaz departed for London to bring back Begum Kalsoom’s body. Although late Begum Kalsoom is to be laid to rest at Jati Umra on Friday, her funeral prayers would also be offered at the Regent Park mosque in London on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday night, Maryam had told Geo News that she was deeply saddened by the fact that she was unable to be by the bedside of her ailing mother during her last moments. “Today was an extremely difficult day after learning of my mother’s death,” she added.

“It was extremely painful to know that I wasn’t by my mother’s side” as she breathed her last, she added. “I am deeply saddened.”

Meanwhile, the PML-N leaders termed the demise of Begum Kalsoom a great loss for the family and said her services for democracy would be long remembered.

Senior politician Javed Hashmi told media that she was a brave lady who fought for democracy. They were with Nawaz in his tough hour, he added.

Khurram Dastgir said an era of bravery and courage had ended, adding that Begum Kalsoom was the mother of democracy.

Meanwhile, the joint sitting of two Houses of the Parliament to be addressed by the President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday afternoon (today) has been postponed, the official sources said.

The sources said the joint sitting of the Parliament which was to mark start of first parliamentary leader of the National Assembly has been postponed on request of the PML-N and opposition parties but so far no written official was made till filing of this report. However, the PML-N leadership has been conveyed about the decision.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly and the PML-N President Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is also in London and he will return Lahore with dead body of Kalsoom Nawaz on Friday morning.

The only item on agenda of the joint session of the Parliament would be address of the President of Pakistan under clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution.

The sources said the PML-N wanted to postpone joint sitting of the Parliament and start of the National Assembly session from Monday while the other opposition parties have also supported stance of the main opposition party. The Namaz-e-Jinaza and burial of Kalsoom Nawaz will be held at Jati Umra, Lahore on Friday afternoon to be attended by majority of parliamentarians besides others.