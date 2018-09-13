Jansher sees sports uplift under Imran’s leadership

ISLAMABAD: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan is expecting marked improvement in the standard of Pakistan sports in future, saying that there is no better person to understand sports than Imran Khan who now heads the government.

Jansher congratulated Imran on assuming the charge as prime minister and hoped that like every other department sports would flourish in the country during this era.

“I sincerely hope that this is the time when we should look forward to sports’ development in the country. Imran who brought laurels for the country in shape of 1992 World Cup know about sports more than anyone else.”

Jansher added that like every other game, squash was also struggling.

“Like every other sports in the country, the game of squash is struggling to match the best in the world. I sincerely hope that Imran Khan and Minister for IPC Fehmida Mirza would take measures to improve overall standard of the game.”

The squash legend called for increasing government’s support for the game. “There is a need to improve government support for squash in the country. The government is extending peanuts to the squash promotion.”

Jansher added that there was no lack of squash talent in Pakistan. “Talent is in abundance in Pakistan. Our youngsters are as good as you can imagine. What they lack is hard work. Youngsters are not putting up real efforts to excel.”

The former British Open champion praised the PSF for organising record number of international events in the country.

“Squash federation deserves the credit to hold maximum international events in Pakistan this year. Our youngsters would definitely learn a lot from this exposure. The Serena CAS International Squash is one such event where local players will learn a lot.”