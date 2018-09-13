ICC Rankings: Cook signs off in 10th position

DUBAI: England opener Alastair Cook has signed off from international cricket on a remarkable note, moving into the top-10 of the ICC player rankings for Test batsmen after a player of the match performance in the final Test against India at The Oval.

The left-hander’s scores of 71 and 147 made him only the fifth man in history to notch a century in his first and last Test matches, and also helped his side win by 118 runs to complete a 4-1 win in the five-match series.

This memorable performance lifted the 33-year-old 11 positions to 10th in the latest rankings, which were released on Wednesday morning.

India captain Virat Kohli may have failed in his last innings on the tour, but he has finished as the number-one ranked batsman in world. He had started the series 27 points behind Australia’s Steve Smith and finished one point ahead of his closest rival.

In the ICC player rankings for Test bowlers, England fast bowler James Anderson started and finished the series in number-one ranking. After the Lord’s Test, Anderson reached a career-high 903 points. Anderson started the series with 892 points and finished just one point shy of the coveted 900-point mark.

Meanwhile, England have advanced to fourth position in the Test team rankings. They have gained eight points to move above New Zealand to 105 points and just one point behind South Africa and Australia, who are both on 106 points with the former marginally ahead on decimal points. — icc-cricket.com

Team rankings: 1. India 115 points (-10); 2. South Africa 106; 3. Australia 106; 4. England 105 (+8); 5. New Zealand 102; 6. Sri Lanka 97; 7. Pakistan 88; 8. West Indies 77; 9. Bangladesh 67; 10. Zimbabwe 2; 11. Afghanistan 0; 12. Ireland 0.

Batsmen (top 10): 1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 930 points; 2. Steve Smith (Aus) 929; 3. Kane Williamson (NZ) 847; 4. Joe Root (Eng) 835; 5. David Warner (Aus) 820; 6. C. Pujara (Ind) 772; 7. D. Karunaratne (SL) 754; 8. D. Chandimal (SL) 733; 9. Dean Elgar (SA) 724; 10. A Cook (Eng) 709.

Bowlers (top 10): 1. James Anderson (Eng) 899; 2. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 882; 3. Vernon Philander (SA) 826; 4. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 814; 5. Pat Cummins (Aus) 800; 6. Trent Boult (NZ) 795; 7. Rangana Herath (SL) 791; 8. R. Ashwin (Ind) 769; 9. Neil Wagner (NZ) 765; 10. Josh Hazlewood (Aus) 759.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Shakib Al Hasan (Ban) 420 points; 2. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 383; 3. Vernon Philander (SA) 370; 4. Jason Holder (Win) 355; 5. R. Ashwin (Ind) 343.