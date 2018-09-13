China, Pakistan firm on CPEC

BEIJING: China and Pakistan will remain strict on implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, said spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang.

We appreciate the firm commitment of the Pakistani nation and the government towards the smooth implementation of the CPEC that is a considered as a game-changer project for the well-being of the people.

While commenting on the Financial Times’ report about the CPEC, the spokesman said “ We have noticed the relevant reports and also noted that the Pakistani Ministry of Commerce issued a statement saying that the Pakistani officials quoted by the Financial Times were out of context and distorted the original intention, and the Pakistani side refused to acknowledge the report.

The statement had also pointed out that during the recent visit to Pakistan by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Pakistani side clearly stated that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a priority for Pakistan.

The Pakistan-China relationship is unbreakable, and the Pakistani government’s commitment to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor remains unwavering, he added.

The spokesperson added, the Pakistani side has set up a nine-member committee to evaluate the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.