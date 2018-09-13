Pope summons key bishops

aVATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has summoned senior Catholic bishops from around the world to the Vatican to discuss the protection of minors, in his latest attempt to come to grips with a spreading sexual abuse crisis.

The heads of the national Catholic bishops´ conferences will meet with Francis from Feb.21-24, a Vatican spokeswoman said. The announcement came at the end of a three-day meeting of the "C-9", a group of nine cardinals from around the world who members meet about four times a year to advise the pope.