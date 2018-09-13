Malaysian opposition blocks attempt to repeal ‘fake news’ law

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s opposition-led Senate blocked an effort to repeal a law against "fake news" on Wednesday, presenting the first major challenge for the new government of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mahathir, 93, secured a stunning election win in May, ending the decade-long rule of former premier Najib Razak and changing Malaysia´s government for the first time in six decades.

But the Senate, or upper house of parliament, is still dominated by an opposition led by the defeated Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, which can block bills and delay government initiatives.

Malaysia was among the first few countries to introduce an anti-fake news law although other countries in the region, including Singapore and the Philippines, have said they are considering how to tackle "fake news".

Critics accused Najib using the law to curb free speech ahead of the May general election as his government tried to fend off criticism over accusations of graft and mismanagement.