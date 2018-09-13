Three Daesh men involved in terror funding arrested

KARACHI: Karachi’s Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) on Wednesday announced the arrest of three alleged hardcore terrorists associated with the banned Islamic State, also known by its Arabic language acronym Daesh, for their involvement in ransom kidnappings and terror funding. During a briefing at the Crime Investigation Agency DIG’s office, AVCC chief SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said they were investigating into ransom kidnappings, especially the abduction of a youngster reported on February 6, which provided them with leads suggesting the involvement of banned organisations. SSP Bahadur said that during the course of investigation into the youngster’s kidnapping, they found that terrorists had called up his brother from an Afghanistan number and demanded a ransom of Rs100 million, which was later settled at Rs10 million. He said the terrorists had also sent a video to the victim’s family through WhatsApp in which they faked the severing of one of the fingers of their captive to express their frustration over the delay in the ransom’s payment. He added that in May the family paid the ransom to the terrorists’ associate identified as Mukhtiar, following which the youngster was released on the main University Road at the end of the month. The AVCC chief said they had been looking into the information they had gathered and tracing the calls made to the family, which helped them pinpoint the locations to conduct raids. He said they arrested three terrorists after a shootout during a raid in the outskirts of the city, but four of their associates managed to escape. He added that the detainees Mukhtiar, Naeem and Noorullah were associated with Daesh. SSP Bahadur said the Rs10 million ransom was recovered because it was yet to be delivered to Afghanistan, adding that the police also seized weapons as well as impounded the vehicle used in the kidnapping.