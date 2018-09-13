Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three commit suicide

FAISALABAD: Three youths of different areas of Faisalabad Wednesday committed suicide over domestic issues. Numan Afzal, 18, of Chak 226/RS, Malkhan Wala, Haider Shafi, 25, of Jaranwala Road and Muhammad Ahmad, 20, of Jhang Road, Faisalabad, ate poisonous pills and died.

STRICT SECURITY: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Wednesday directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh to implement security plan strictly during Muharram in their respective districts. The RPO ordered foolproof security for participants of processions and Majalis. He stressed beefed-up security on Ashura especially walk through gates participants. Police conduct flag march: Police conducted flag march in the district to keep security at high alert during the month of Muharram.

A spokesman for the police said that City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan led the flag march which started from Police Lines and passed through various roads, including Jail Road, Nishat Cinema Road, GC University Road, Chenab Chowk, Satiana Road, Hameed Palace Road, Batala Colony, D-Ground, College Road, Jaranwala Road, Abdullahpur, Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Serena Hotel Road and University Road. Jawans of traffic police, dolphin force, elite force and eagle squads also participated in the flag march, he added.

killed in accident: A car ran over a girl in the area of Lundianwala police station. According to the police, a speeding car hit seven-year-old daughter of Ghulam Mustafa when she was crossing a road. She received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she expired. The driver fled away from the scene.

challan tickets: The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challan tickets worth Rs 28.7 million for traffic violations during the current month. PRO to CTO Office Wednesday said that challans worth Rs 3.1 million were issued for driving without licenses, Rs 1.9 million for overloading, Rs1.9 million for dangerous driving and Rs 1.7 million for use of cell phones during driving. —APP

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari