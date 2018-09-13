Three commit suicide

FAISALABAD: Three youths of different areas of Faisalabad Wednesday committed suicide over domestic issues. Numan Afzal, 18, of Chak 226/RS, Malkhan Wala, Haider Shafi, 25, of Jaranwala Road and Muhammad Ahmad, 20, of Jhang Road, Faisalabad, ate poisonous pills and died.

STRICT SECURITY: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Wednesday directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers of Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh to implement security plan strictly during Muharram in their respective districts. The RPO ordered foolproof security for participants of processions and Majalis. He stressed beefed-up security on Ashura especially walk through gates participants. Police conduct flag march: Police conducted flag march in the district to keep security at high alert during the month of Muharram.

A spokesman for the police said that City Police Officer (CPO) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan led the flag march which started from Police Lines and passed through various roads, including Jail Road, Nishat Cinema Road, GC University Road, Chenab Chowk, Satiana Road, Hameed Palace Road, Batala Colony, D-Ground, College Road, Jaranwala Road, Abdullahpur, Station Chowk, Chenab Club Chowk, Serena Hotel Road and University Road. Jawans of traffic police, dolphin force, elite force and eagle squads also participated in the flag march, he added.

killed in accident: A car ran over a girl in the area of Lundianwala police station. According to the police, a speeding car hit seven-year-old daughter of Ghulam Mustafa when she was crossing a road. She received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she expired. The driver fled away from the scene.

challan tickets: The City Traffic Police (CTP) issued challan tickets worth Rs 28.7 million for traffic violations during the current month. PRO to CTO Office Wednesday said that challans worth Rs 3.1 million were issued for driving without licenses, Rs 1.9 million for overloading, Rs1.9 million for dangerous driving and Rs 1.7 million for use of cell phones during driving. —APP