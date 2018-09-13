NCHR clarifies report

ISLAMABAD: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), Pakistan, in its response to the news story published in The News on September 11, 2018, said allegations over NCHR’s performance unsubstantiated.

Following is the NCHR’s press release which it issued on Wednesday containing its version:

“It appears that the reporting is malicious, and the purpose is to defame NCHR at a time when it has been performing so well as a result of collective efforts of chairman and the members of the Commission. The disposal of Human rights cases is on the surge whether these relate to the domestic violence, environment, water, education and other human rights. “This also includes cases of business and human rights. The sweep of performance has a big magnitude and a malicious view based on heresy should not be given attention. Its tremendous achievements are being acknowledged not only in Pakistan but also by reputed international forums such as United Nations, Asia Pasic Forum, civil society and rest. If an assessment had to be made, then we have already been assessed by the APF as it is an international body meant for this purpose.

“We must also not forget the appreciation NCHR received from European Union (EU) which regarded NCHR as a major factor in Pakistan’s GSP+ status. It is also important to mention here that the NCHR plays a very active and constructive role in the meeting of parliamentary committees, suggestions of NCHR regarding curative legislation on pressing human rights issues have been welcomed and adopted at multiple occasions. Defamation of such an institute and its members on the basis of little information will be a disvalue to an institution who (sic) started from scratch and in a short period of time, it has been able to stand on its own feet. Right now, it needs support from the patriots as this institution belongs to everyone and stands for the protection and promotion of human rights of all Pakistanis guaranteed by constitution and international human rights treaties.

“According to the NCHR Act, 2012, NCHR is an independent institution but such conspiracies are barrier to commission in performing of its noble mandate of promotion and protection of Human Rights.”

Usman Manzoor adds: The News keeps NCHR in high esteem that is why a story was done to make its performance better. It is appreciated that the NCHR has itself started a drive against its members so that its performance could be enhanced. The clarification does not mention that the commission has filed a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against one of its members from KP.

It is the commission itself which has raised questions on the performance of its members. The News story was based on documents gathered by the commission and other information collected from the commission. The News stands by its report.