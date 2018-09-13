Locals robbed of cash, valuables

GUJRANWALA: Locals were robbed of cash and valuables in several incidents on Wednesday. In Sadr police limits bandits snatched Rs 55,000 and a cellphone from Rehmat. Mohsin was deprived of Rs 30,000 and cellphones in Gakharmandi.

Gunmen intercepted Fayyaz at Wahndo and snatched Rs 200,000, gold jewellery and cellphones. Meraj Din was moving in the small industries estate area when robbers deprived him of Rs 67,000 and a cellphone. On Emanabad Road dacoits snatched Rs 110,000, jewellery and a cellphone from a woman. Frasat was intercepted in cantonment area was deprived of Rs 33,000, a gold ring and a cellphone. In Alipur Chattha area gunmen snatched Rs135,000 and two cellphones from Arshad. Qaiser was robbed of Rs 300,000 and a gold chain in Tatliwali area. On Pasrur Road, Shoaib was deprived of Rs 400,000, a gold ring and a cellphone. Azam was deprived of Rs 53,000 and a cellphone in Emanabad. In Satellite Town police limits bandits snatched Rs 23,000 and a cellphone from Asif.

Three dacoits barged in the house of Hamza and took away Rs 70,000, gold ornaments, cellphones and other valuables. At Kot Ladha Nasir was deprived of Rs 63,000, gold ornaments and cellphones. Thieves stole valuables from the houses and shops of Ashfaq, Rauf, Usman, Riaz, Arif, Razaq and Waseem. Motorcycles of Manzar and Chand were stolen at different localities.

MAN, DAUGHTER DIE IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A man and his daughter died in a road accident at Khiali, Gujranwala on Wednesday.

Sajjad of Aalam Chowk along with his wife and three daughters was moving on a motorcycle when a tractor trolley hit them near Khiali. As a result, Sajjad and his one daughter died on the spot. His wife Najma and two daughters received injuries and were rushed to the DHQ Hospital by rescue 1122 team.