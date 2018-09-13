IRI behind positive change in political culture: Shujaat

LAHORE: PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi on Wednesday said International Republican Institute (IRI)-like institutions were behind a prominent change in the political culture of Pakistan. Talking to an IRI delegation from the United States, which called on them in Islamabad, the PML-Q leaders said the IRI had acquainted Pakistan’s political parties with the modern requirements of internal democracy and research. They said the training programme started by IRI in 2002 for political workers had brought about a welcome change in political culture of Pakistan. During meeting, Shujaat and Pervaiz Elahi expressed sorrow over the demise of Republican Party Senator John McCain and said his friendship for Pakistan will always be remembered.