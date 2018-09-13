Body of youth found in mysterious circumstances

BAHAWALPUR: A youth was found dead from an under construction house at Shadab Colony on Wednesday. According to relatives of Qaisar, a resident of Manga Mandi Lahore, he had come to meet his friend Asad Channar who allegedly gave him poison in meal, which caused his death. The dead body was shifted to the BVH for postmortem.

RS 900,000 LOOTED: Two unidentified gangsters looted Rs 900,000 from a man near Noorpur Nauranga on Wednesday. Abdulla was on his way when the accused snatched cash from him. They shot at and injured him on resistance. The injured has been shifted to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital. Musaffer Khana police have started investigation.