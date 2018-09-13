Thu September 13, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
September 13, 2018

Video showing Indians giving money for Pak dams goes viral

DUBAI: A 30-second clip of two Indian men donating money to the dam funds in Pakistan has gone viral online. In the video, two men who identify themselves as Indians, say they are contributing money to the dam funds in Pakistan. The video was shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and posted by various YouTube channels and has received thousands of views. The video was shot by Uzair Khalid, the manager of a restaurant in Abu Dhabi, who said he had made the video just for fun. Speaking to the Gulf News, he said: “At the restaurant, we have staff from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. We live here, eat together and stick with each other in good and bad times. For example, one of our brothers died recently and every month each one of us contributes money to send to his family in Pakistan.

“Similarly, I told the guys to pitch in for the dam funds and our Indian brothers said they wanted to contribute as well. We just made the video for fun, but I can see that there are a lot of positive reviews from people.”

Khalid also spoke about how he and his colleagues were planning to donate to the Kerala floods and added that many people from Pakistan had donated to Kerala relief efforts. “What you hear about India and Pakistan is just on the news. Here, we live like brothers. We have been working together for three or four years and help each other all the time.”

