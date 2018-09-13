Thu September 13, 2018
Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Pakpattan DPO case: Punjab CM shouldn’t summon police officers directly

ISLAMABAD: Punjab former police chief on Wednesday recommended to the provincial government that in future the chief minister should not call any police officer directly to his office but should ask the PPO/IGP if any officer is required to attend CM office in the performance of their duties.

Punjab former Inspector General of police (IGP) Kaleem Imam while submitting an inquiry report in the Supreme Court regarding Pakpattan incident recommended that the Punjab chief minister should not call in future any police officer directly to his office but he should ask the PPO/IGP if any officer is required to attend CM office in the performance of their duties. Complainants approaching the CM office may be referred to the PPO/IGP for taking appropriate action”, says the inquiry report. The former IGP further recommended that no officer should attend CM office or the office of the ministers, or any other office of the government, not falling within their own chain of command, without the express permission of the PPO/IGP.

“No further action is recommended in respect of Ahsen Iqbal Jamil, in view of the apology he tendered during the course of this inquiry”, the inquiry report submitted.

On September 3, the Supreme Court while hearing a suo motu case regarding transfer of Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal, had directed Punjab IGP Kaleem Imam to conduct an inquiry into the matter regarding mistreatment meted out to the daughter of Khawar Maneeka at the hands of police The court had directed the former IGP Punjab to identify the police involved in the incident and submit report within a week. The court had also directed the police chief to investigate the matter independently relating to interference of one Ahsan Jamil Gujar in the transfer matter of Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal and submit compliance report within a week besides conducting an inquiry regarding alleged involvement of Haider and Umer, Personal Secretary and Security Officer of Punjab chief minister in transfer matter of the DPO.

