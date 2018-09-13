Muharram: PUC forms peace bodies, drafts code of conduct

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council has constituted Peace Committees at provincial and district level all over the country for restoration of peace and harmony during the month of Muharramul Haram. “The Pakistan Ulema Council with coordination of religious leadership of the country will ensure complete support with the government and law enforcement agencies to avert any untoward incident during the month of Muharramul Haram. We also expect that religious scholars, clerics, Zakirin and Ulema will also ensure implementation on Code of Conduct to make religious harmony in the month of Muharram,” said Chairman PUC Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The PUC chairman said the religious leadership of the country will not support any organisation, religious group and individual making violation of Code of Conduct for Muharramul Haram.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also resolved that Pakistan Ulema Council will keep endorsing initiatives of ruling PTI government as taken in accordance with Sharia and Constitution of Pakistan.

Responding to a query, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi stated that decision of Prime Minister Imran khan to visit Saudi Arabia hinted at the fact that foreign policy of Pakistan is moving in right direction.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi stated that with the consent of all the religious and sectarian groups, the following code of conduct has been drafted to ensure peace and harmony on the eve of Muharramul Haram in the country.

'Code of Conduct for Muharramul Haram':

1-There is no space for terrorism; extremism and sectarian violence at the name of Islam in the country and leadership of all religious sects should announce to disassociate themselves from all elements accomplice in the menaces of sectarian violence, terrorism and extremism.

2-Any scholar, orator or cleric in their public sermons will not use sacrilegious remarks for Prophets, family and wives of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH), caliphs, Imams and about Imam Mahdi and any religious sect will not support or endorse any blasphemer.

3-Any Islamic sect should not be declared ‘infidel’ and any Muslim or non-Muslim should not be pronounced ‘worthy to be killed' and people of Pakistan and believers of all religious sects will live their lives as per rights defined in the Constitution of Pakistan without making mess in the lives of others.

4-There should be complete ban on usage of loudspeaker except ‘Azan’ and ‘Juma Sermon’. While people of all religions will use loudspeakers for their religious congregations with permission of local administration.

5-There should be complete ban on publication of violent religious content, hateful-speeches, outrageous literature, books based on hateful content, CDs, websites carrying seditious content. Similarly there should be complete ban on hurting and outrageous slogans and no sacrilegious remarks will be made about Imams, Mujtahids and Islamic Jurisprudents.

6-Joint religious congregations will be held at public level to demonstrate the message of solidarity within all religious sects.

7-It is responsibility of the government to ensure protection to sacred and worship places of the minorities living in Pakistan; therefore government of Pakistan should handle strictly all the elements accomplice in posing threats to the minorities and worship places of the minorities and their properties in the country.

8-The government of Pakistan should ensure implementation on ‘National Action Plan’ without any discrimination.

9-Cohesive coordination mechanism should be maintained between ‘Local Administration’ and organisers of ‘Majalis’ and religious processions during Muharrmul Haram relating time schedule and routes of these processions.

10-In case of any untoward incident and accident, members of ‘Respective Peace Committee' will reach the incident place immediately and imply every possible arrangement to thwart public from making violence and provocation.