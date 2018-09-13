Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz not be removed from PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday rejected the pleas against registration of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), after the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif as premier.

The ECP reserved its judgement on September 10 on the applications, seeking removal of ‘N’ from PML. It was ruled that the party would remain registered as PML-N.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, advocate Ibrar Hussain, advocate Makhdoom Niaz Inqilabi and Raees Abdul Waheed had filed applications. They had contended that after his disqualification, Nawaz could neither be president of a party nor could be a party registered in his name.

They had prayed to the ECP if a person could not be a party president, he could also not be its member. They had sought denotifying PML-N as a political party.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan early this year, had suspended an amendment, which allowed a convicted person to lead a party and ruled that under Articles 62 and 63, a disqualified person could not be the head of a political party.

Meanwhile, the ECP fixed October 5 as the last date for application for postal ballot papers for by-election in PS-111, Karachi South-V.

It noted this facility as per the law and is extended to persons in government service, members of the armed forces, holders of public offices, their wives and such children, who are registered voters and reside with them, provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated or person with a disability, who is unable to travel and holds CNIC with a logo for physical disability or persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are eligible to vote by postal ballot.

The ECP has dismissed as unfounded and false, which it said continued to circulate in print and electronic media that Nadra has shared an investigation report into the failure of the result transmission system with the ECP.

The ECP said that neither had the ECP sought any such report from Nadra nor had it sent a report on the matter to it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari