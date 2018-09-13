9 miners killed in Darra Adam Khel mine blast

KOHAT/BISHAM: Nine coalminers were killed and another four sustained burn injuries in a blast caused by the accumulation of gas inside a coalmine in Akhorwal area in Darra Adamkhel.

The blast took place due to the accumulation of gas at the coal mine owned by one Malik Firdaus. Assistant Commissioner Abbas Afridi and officials of the Rescue 1122 arrived at the spot after the incident and coordinated efforts to retrieve the dead and the injured.

The rescuers made hectic efforts along with the coal miners and local people to pull out the four injured who were taken to a hospital in Darra Adamkhel.

Later the injured were referred to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar. The collective funeral prayer for the nine coal miners was offered at Darra Adamkhel before dispatching their bodies to the remote Shangla district.

The dead coal miners were identified as Zameen Gul, Qadeem Gul, Khalilur Rehman, Farman Ali, Nazar Ahmad, Wazirzada, Hazrat Wali, Umar Hassan and Farman Ali (namesake). The Edhi Foundation transported the bodies to Union Council Pirabad in Shangla. The dead also included two brothers Zameen Gul and Qadeem Gul.

It was learnt that local politicians Rishad Khan, Abdul Munim, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly, who belongs to Shangla and recently won the re-election in PK-23, Shaukat Yousafzai, were also present when the bodies were brought.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Ilyas said the coal mines had not been inspected by the Fata Mines Department that led to the gory incident.

He said that it was the responsibility of the Fata Mines Department to examine the mines to make sure that safety measures had been taken to protect the miners in case of any eventuality. The official said that there were around 300 coal mines in Darra Adamkhel and the Fata Mines Department was authorised to issue licences to them.

Fata Mines Department Director Sadat Khan, who was present at the hospital in Darra Adamkhel, said the contractor had not obtained a licence from his department and it was being run illegally.

Assistant Commissioner Abbas Afridi ordered an inquiry into the incident to fix responsibility and determine the causes behind the explosion.

He said that a strict punishment would be awarded to the people whose negligence had caused the incident.

The official also convened a jirga of coal miners to take stock of the situation after the death of the nine miners.

Meanwhile, gloom prevailed in the impoverish Shangla when the bodies were shifted to Pirabad.

A large number of people thronged the houses of the victims to offer condolences.

The mountainous Shangla is a remote and under-developed district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where employment opportunities are scarce.

Many men from Shangla work at coal mines in various parts of the country to eke out a living.

A coal miner in Darra Adamkhel said that a similar blast had taken place at this mine in the recent past in which three persons had been killed.

He said that the mines lacked facilities and the miners worked under unfavourable conditions inside the quarries. He said the mines were thousands of feet deep where the chances of survival were very low in case of any eventuality.