Knee injury puts Jonassen’s World T20 in doubt

SYDNEY: Jess Jonassen has been ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand as the selectors decided to pick two uncapped players - Georgia Wareham and Tayla Vlaeminck - included in the 13-member side, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

Jonassen injured her knee during an intra-squad warm-up and will undergo a surgery which also puts her participation in the ICC Women’s World T20 in doubt. Wareham has made way up and impressed when she was part of the Cricket Australia’s National Performance Squad. Vlaeminck, just 19, has had her fair share of troubles with injuries and has already had two knee construction surgeries apart from a dislocated shoulder.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.