British team to have twin challenge for cycling worlds

LONDON: Twins Simon and Adam Yates will spearhead Britain’s challenge at the Cycling Road World Championships in Innsbruck, Austria, later this month, British Cycling announced on Wednesday.

Simon, who is leading the Tour of Spain, and Adam have assumed the leadership roles with both four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and this year’s Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas having opted not to compete.

Both the 26-year-old brothers have targeted the championships — which get underway on September 26 — believing the mountainous terrain is suited to their talents.

“We’ve selected a strong team to take on this year’s world championships, and there’s a lot of talent within the squad,” said performance director Stephen Park. “Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas are obvious omissions from the men’s team, and this was a decision we made mutually.

Simon Yates leads in Spain going into the closing stages and he will be hoping for a happier outcome than this year’s Giro where he led at one point before fading to finish 21st, Team: Elite Men’s Road Race: Hugh Carthy, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pete Kennaugh, James Knox, Ian Stannard, Connor Swift, Adam Yates, Simon Yates

Elite Men’s Time Trial: Alex Dowsett, Tao Geoghegan HartElite Women’s Road Race: Hannah Barnes, Dani Christmas, Alice Cobb, Anna Henderson, Dani Rowe, Sophie WrightElite Women’s Time Trial: Alice Barnes, Hayley Simmonds.