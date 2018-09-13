‘BD gears up for hot and humid Asia Cup’

DUBAI: Mahmudullah, Bangladesh’s experienced batsman, said that they need to adapt to hot and humid conditions quickly in order to succeed in the upcoming Asia Cup, starting from September 15.

Bangladesh reached UAE this week in order to get themselves acclimatised to the conditions. “At the moment, it it is quite humid, but as professional players we have to adapt to [different] conditions and embrace the situation that comes our way, and we have to take it further on a positive note,” said Mahmudullah ahead of their rigorous training session at Dubai Sports City’s ICC Academy. Bangladesh, who are placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, will take on Sri Lanka in the opening game of the tournament. Mahmudullah added that they would take inspiration from the fact that they have put up some good performances against the Island nation in the recent past.

“I think we have got some good past memories against Sri Lanka from a few months back,’’ said Mahmudullah. ‘’Sri Lanka is a very good team, and they are playing very good cricket and we have to be at our best to beat them. We have been preparing quite well at home. So hopefully we can deliver.”

Mahmudullah also said that as a senior batsman he is looking to shore up the responsibility and make vital contributions. “It always feels good to contribute to the team and if the team is winning it feels even better. I will try to keep it simple and try and contribute as much as I can. To be honest, I think all the teams are playing very good cricket at the moment, every match is very important. We can’t afford to relax, and we need to take it game by game, so that we can do well in the first stage.” Mahmudullah also noted that expatriates who are living in UAE, will give them extra motivation to perform. “Hopefully, we are going to get a really good crowd here because plenty of Bangladeshis live here, and we hope they will come out and support us and we hope to deliver some good results for them,’’ observed Mahmuduallah.