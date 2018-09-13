Quaid Cup Cricket 2nd round today

LAHORE: The round two of the Quaid-i-Azam Cup One-day tournament will be held on September 13 and three pool A and four pool B matches will be played on the day at various grounds of the country.Meanwhile at the end of the second round of the four- day activity, Peshawar from pool A and Pakistan Television and SSGCL are leading the points table with 15, 12 and 12 points each from two played matches.