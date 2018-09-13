Thu September 13, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
September 13, 2018

Cook to miss Essex’s remaining County games

LONDON: Alastair Cook will not take part in the remaining two County Championship games for Essex this season, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Wednesday.

The veteran batsman, who retired from the longest format of the game after The Oval Test against India, had penned a new three-year deal with Essex. Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes will also miss their respective County’s remaining Championship matches.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, James Anderson, and Keaton Jennings will be available to represent Lancashire Lightning for the T20 Blast Finals Day. However, Anderson and Stuart Broad’s availability for their respective County’s remaining games depend on their fitness.

Moeen Ali, the all rounder, is also available to play for Worcestershire Rapids in the T20 Blast. He is also set to play the County’s last Championship game of the season versus Yorkshire, but won’t represent Worcestershire in the match against Essex next week.On the other hand, Sam Curran and Ollie Pope are both scheduled to play for Surrey in their remaining Championship matches against Somerset and Essex.

