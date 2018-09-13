BFA lauds progress of baseball in Pakistan

LAHORE: Executive Committee meeting of Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) was held in Miyazaki (Japan) the other day.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball who is also Executive Director West Asia Baseball Federation of Asia attended the meeting. While talking to The News on return from Japan PFB chief Fakhar said the performance and development of Pakistan Baseball was appreciated by BFA in the said meeting.

Fakhar added that BFA lauded Pakistan performance as they had good results in Asian Games, where Pakistan got 5th spot, and U-12 Asian Baseball Championship where Pakistan finished 4th.

PFB chief further said that during the meeting following decisions were taken by Executive Committee of Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA). West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 will be held in Sri Lanka in March 2019. Top two teams will qualify for 29th Asian Baseball Championship 2019.

The second BFA Women’s Asian Baseball Championship will be held in china. Top two teams will qualify for Women’s Baseball World Cup. BFA Under-15 Asian Baseball Championship will be held in Shenzhen, China in August – September 2019.

The 29th Asian Baseball Championship will be held in Chinese Taipei in November 2019. Top two teams will qualify for Olympics 2020 Japan. “For Pakistan it’s very important to participate in all above events as Pakistan have qualified for each event,” Fakhar concluded.