Kirchner signs for Bears

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Former South Africa international Zane Kirchner joined Bristol Bears on a one month loan from Pro14 side Dragons on Wednesday as emergency cover with the Premiership side presently shorn of three backs through injury.
The 34-year-old dashing utility back — who won the last of his 31 caps in the 2015 World Cup — has been called upon with the Premiership newboys losing star New Zealander Charles Piutau (shoulder), Luke Daniels (hamstring) and Matt Protheroe (knee).
LONDON: Former South Africa international Zane Kirchner joined Bristol Bears on a one month loan from Pro14 side Dragons on Wednesday as emergency cover with the Premiership side presently shorn of three backs through injury.
The 34-year-old dashing utility back — who won the last of his 31 caps in the 2015 World Cup — has been called upon with the Premiership newboys losing star New Zealander Charles Piutau (shoulder), Luke Daniels (hamstring) and Matt Protheroe (knee).
Comments