Kirchner signs for Bears

LONDON: Former South Africa international Zane Kirchner joined Bristol Bears on a one month loan from Pro14 side Dragons on Wednesday as emergency cover with the Premiership side presently shorn of three backs through injury.

The 34-year-old dashing utility back — who won the last of his 31 caps in the 2015 World Cup — has been called upon with the Premiership newboys losing star New Zealander Charles Piutau (shoulder), Luke Daniels (hamstring) and Matt Protheroe (knee).