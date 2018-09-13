Satterthwaite to lead NZ women after Bates quits

WELLINGTON: Amy Satterthwaite has been appointed to lead New Zealand women’s team after Suzie Bates stepped down as captain, having been in-charge for more than six years.

Bates, who has led New Zealand in 76 One-Day internationals and 64 Twenty20 Internationals after being appointed as captain in 2011, believes she can offer more to the team by playing solely as a player without the added responsibility of leading the side.

She wasn’t too pleased with the dropping performances of the team in the last one year, which prompted her to step down. Despite having a phenomenal year with the bat - where she has scored 418 runs (Average 69.66 and SR 143.64) in 10 T20Is and 438 runs (Average 73.00 at SR 102.09) in 8 ODIs this year, she believes her performances are getting affected by the pressure of captaincy.

Bates has backed Satterthwaite as her successor to take New Zealand cricket forward. Satterthwaite has played 113 ODIs and 89 T20Is since her international debut in 2007, scoring 3475 and 1355 runs respectively. She has also picked up 66 international wickets and had led New Zealand earlier this year in a three-match ODI series against Ireland, in Bates’ absence.

David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive, supported Bates’s decision and said, “Suzie has made it clear to me that she wants to lift her game to another level and build further on what already has been a stellar career. She is already one of our ‘greats’ in terms of New Zealand cricket, and we’re happy to do anything we can to continue to enable her.