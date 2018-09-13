Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Sports

A
Agencies
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Satterthwaite to lead NZ women after Bates quits

WELLINGTON: Amy Satterthwaite has been appointed to lead New Zealand women’s team after Suzie Bates stepped down as captain, having been in-charge for more than six years.

Bates, who has led New Zealand in 76 One-Day internationals and 64 Twenty20 Internationals after being appointed as captain in 2011, believes she can offer more to the team by playing solely as a player without the added responsibility of leading the side.

She wasn’t too pleased with the dropping performances of the team in the last one year, which prompted her to step down. Despite having a phenomenal year with the bat - where she has scored 418 runs (Average 69.66 and SR 143.64) in 10 T20Is and 438 runs (Average 73.00 at SR 102.09) in 8 ODIs this year, she believes her performances are getting affected by the pressure of captaincy.

Bates has backed Satterthwaite as her successor to take New Zealand cricket forward. Satterthwaite has played 113 ODIs and 89 T20Is since her international debut in 2007, scoring 3475 and 1355 runs respectively. She has also picked up 66 international wickets and had led New Zealand earlier this year in a three-match ODI series against Ireland, in Bates’ absence.

David White, New Zealand Cricket chief executive, supported Bates’s decision and said, “Suzie has made it clear to me that she wants to lift her game to another level and build further on what already has been a stellar career. She is already one of our ‘greats’ in terms of New Zealand cricket, and we’re happy to do anything we can to continue to enable her.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari