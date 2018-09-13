Mani should evaluate performance of officials: Aamir

LAHORE: Former captain Pakistan team Aamir Sohail said on Wednesday that the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani should evaluate the performance and skills of the officials holding various seats in the PCB and then make required changes.

He also expressed his belief that Pakistan team’s experience at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pitches will help them come up as a champion from the Asia Cup, beginning from Saturday. Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong on Sunday and will face arch rivals India in their second match on September 19.

“India and Sri Lanka are tough teams and good competition is expected from them,” Aamir said.However, Aamir said Pakistan’s 2017 Champions Trophy win will give them more confidence when they face India in the competition. “Pakistan will definitely have an upper hand on all teams as they have played in the UAE more than any other team,” he said.

Speaking on improving the internal affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Aamir said Mani must conduct an evaluation process (performance based) among the board officials sitting at top slots.