Dera Jamali, Lahore leading in U-19 Cricket

LAHORE: The third round of the Inter Region U-19 Three Day Tournament 2018-2019 have concluded and Dera Murad Jamali, Lahore Region Blues and Karachi Whites topped their respective Pools.DM Jamali had two wins from three matches to have 19 points while Lahore Blues also had two wins but got 22 points and Karachi Whites with two wins received 21 points to top their pools.