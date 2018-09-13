Fielding coach Bradburn joins team

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
y Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan’s new fielding coach Grant Bradburn joined the national team squad in Dubai on Wednesday.Pakistan are in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup with the team’s first match against Hong Kong on September 16 and against India on September 19.Bradburn has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on a full-time basis for a period of three years.
y Our Correspondent
LAHORE: Pakistan’s new fielding coach Grant Bradburn joined the national team squad in Dubai on Wednesday.Pakistan are in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup with the team’s first match against Hong Kong on September 16 and against India on September 19.Bradburn has been appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board on a full-time basis for a period of three years.
Comments