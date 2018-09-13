Jansher, Masood hope sports will flourish in Imran’s tenure

ISLAMABAD: Former world squash champion Jansher Khan and former international cricketer Masood Anwar predicted marked improvement in sports standard in days to come, saying that there is no better person to understand sports than Imran Khan who now heads the government.

Jansher congratulated Imran on assuming the charge as the Prime Minister and hoped like every other department sports would flourish in the country during his era. “Imran Khan is the best thing happens to Pakistan sports in recent times. I sincerely hope that this is the time when we should look forward to sports development in the country. Imran who brought laurels for the country in shape of 1992 World Cup know about sports more than anyone else.”

Jansher admitted that like every other game, squash was also struggling off late. “Like every other sports in the country, the game of squash is struggling to match the best in the world. I sincerely hope that the Ministry of IPC under the Imran Khan and IPC Minister Fahmida Mirza would take measures aiming at improving overall standard of the game.”

Jansher who ruled the world for no less than ten years said that was a need to strengthen the hands of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF). “PAF is fighting the battle of squash promotion of its own. It is because of PAF that squash is very much alive in the country. There is a need to strengthen their hands. Air Force has been looking after the squash promotion since 1950 and is doing its job marvelously well. PAF is looking after the 70 percent of expenditures of squash promotion in the country.”

He called for increasing government support and backing for the game. “There is a need to improve government support for games especially squash in the country. The government is extending peanuts to squash promotion. Like every other sports there is a need to improve government funding.”

Jansher khan further said that there was no lack of squash talent in Pakistan. “Talent is in abundance in Pakistan. Our youngsters are as good as you can imagine. What they lack is hard work. Youngsters are not putting up real efforts to excel.”

Meanwhile Masood Anwar, a former international cricketer and also worked as coach at Rawalpindi for Pepsi-Imran coaching clinics also hoped that the establishment of Task Force on Sports by PM Imran Khan will be beneficial in raising standard of sports in the country.