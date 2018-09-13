Kashmir to seek Bollywood help to shed negative image

NEW DELHI: The J&K government has decided to approaching the Bollywood and seek help in dispelling the negative notions about the State, as it makes fresh bid to revive its old connections by making picturesque locales available for the film shootings. “Serious efforts are underway to bring back the Bollywood to the Valley for filming and other related activities. The Bollywood hopefully would contribute its bit in removing the negative perception,” said Director Tourism, Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani. Buoyed by Bollywood star and director Manoj Bajpayee’s decision to shoot a family soap Family Man in Kashmir these days, Mr. Jeelani said the government was serious to revive the Bollywood connection. He said this will also benefit the local artists and people connected with this trade. In the 60s, 70s and 80s, Kashmir remained the most sought after destination for the Bollywood. Many blockbusters like Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Kashmir ki Kali etc put Kashmir on film shooting map. However, after the emergence of militancy in 1990s, Kashmir saw a slide in Bollywood shootings.