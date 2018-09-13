Thu September 13, 2018
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

Pakistan's national grid is 'bankrupt': Bloomberg

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Kulsoom Nawaz's body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

'Name of Nawaz can't be removed from PML-N'

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

World

September 13, 2018

Kashmir to seek Bollywood help to shed negative image

NEW DELHI: The J&K government has decided to approaching the Bollywood and seek help in dispelling the negative notions about the State, as it makes fresh bid to revive its old connections by making picturesque locales available for the film shootings. “Serious efforts are underway to bring back the Bollywood to the Valley for filming and other related activities. The Bollywood hopefully would contribute its bit in removing the negative perception,” said Director Tourism, Kashmir, Tasaduq Jeelani. Buoyed by Bollywood star and director Manoj Bajpayee’s decision to shoot a family soap Family Man in Kashmir these days, Mr. Jeelani said the government was serious to revive the Bollywood connection. He said this will also benefit the local artists and people connected with this trade. In the 60s, 70s and 80s, Kashmir remained the most sought after destination for the Bollywood. Many blockbusters like Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon, Jab Jab Phool Khile, Kashmir ki Kali etc put Kashmir on film shooting map. However, after the emergence of militancy in 1990s, Kashmir saw a slide in Bollywood shootings.

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz's demise

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Pakistani film 'Indus Blues' makes it to international film festival nominations

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

