Kareena Kapoor Khan planning to have 2nd baby

NEW DELHI: Heard this? Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Bollywood diva who is married to Saif Ali Khan and already has a cute son Taimur Ali Khan, is planning to have her second child after Taimur. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan said in response to a question on having a second child after Taimur, after two years. She was on Komal Nahta’s Starry Nights 2.Oh when the lady responded to a question about having a second child. She was asked when she and husband Saif Ali Khan are planning to have their second child, Kareena says, “After 2 years.” However, immediately after that Kareena’s friend Amrita Arora said that she would like to leave the country if Kareena got pregnant again. She said: “I have told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country.”
